Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Axos Financial Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AX. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $27.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

