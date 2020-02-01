Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $42.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

CNK stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Cinemark by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cinemark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 68,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cinemark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

