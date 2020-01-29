Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Citrix Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citrix Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the cloud computing company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $125.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $130.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares in the company, valued at $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after buying an additional 754,570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,086 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $106,952,000 after buying an additional 78,455 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 571,909 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,201,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,896 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $54,168,000 after buying an additional 27,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 104.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $52,948,000 after buying an additional 275,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

