Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CONMED Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CONMED in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $102.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 107.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. CONMED has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,616,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CONMED by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of CONMED by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

