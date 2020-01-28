Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Northern Trust Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte expects that the asset manager will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Shares of NTRS opened at $98.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 65.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,159 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7,487.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,852,000 after acquiring an additional 842,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Liquidity