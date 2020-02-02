Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million.

OESX has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $148.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 138,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 770,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 16,471.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $301,501.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,121.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 95,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $288,838.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

