Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tesla Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tesla in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $7.96 for the year. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $710.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.06.

TSLA stock opened at $780.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.90. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $653.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after buying an additional 311,303 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $86,086,000 after buying an additional 117,042 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $23,678,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

