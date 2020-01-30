Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WAL. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

NYSE WAL opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,334,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,627. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

