Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 546,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,320. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.25. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 84.50 and a quick ratio of 84.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 339.90% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

