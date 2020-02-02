Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.08. 1,514,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,634. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.51.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.04%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total value of $372,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,869 shares of company stock worth $7,512,690 in the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

