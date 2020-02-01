Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.16.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,634. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 65.04%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total transaction of $372,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,869 shares of company stock worth $7,512,690. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

