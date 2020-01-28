Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.84-0.88 for the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Equity Residential from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.16.

EQR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.72. 1,473,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at $556,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan W. George sold 13,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,181,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,146 shares of company stock worth $8,961,613 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

