Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $166.50 on Friday. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $144.98 and a one year high of $270.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,831,000 after acquiring an additional 660,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,819,000 after acquiring an additional 137,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 242,269 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.