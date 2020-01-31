Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Shares Gap Down to $3.75

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $3.75. Eros International shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 4,515,607 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $335.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. Eros International had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 199.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EROS. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Eros International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eros International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eros International by 77.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eros International during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eros International by 113.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,516 shares during the period. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eros International (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

