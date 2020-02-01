Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)’s stock price was down 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $2.80, approximately 335,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,664,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $265.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. Eros International had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 199.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EROS. Shah Capital Management raised its position in Eros International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,738,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,472 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eros International during the 4th quarter worth $923,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eros International by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,516 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Eros International during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Eros International by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

Eros International Company Profile (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

