Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Down 41.2% in January

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

NASDAQ ERYP remained flat at $$7.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. Erytech Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.39% of Erytech Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

