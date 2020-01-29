Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 60,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ ESCA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. 13,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,954. Escalade has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO David L. Fetherman sold 10,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $109,014.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESCA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

