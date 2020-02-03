ESCO Technologies (ESE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $236.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $95.96 on Monday. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.64 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

