Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $62.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

ESPR traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $51.29. 807,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,200. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

