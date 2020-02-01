Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Esquire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Esquire Financial stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $177.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.10. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

