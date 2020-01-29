ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. 20,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,389. The company has a market cap of $119.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $38,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $4,960,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 45.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

