Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. Sells 400 Shares

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,418,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Essent Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Essent Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

