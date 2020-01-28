Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Update

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,157. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.78 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 835.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 48,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: Market Indexes