Essentra (LON:ESNT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $418.17

Shares of Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $418.17 and traded as low as $414.17. Essentra shares last traded at $418.20, with a volume of 126,795 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essentra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 475 ($6.25).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 429.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 418.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.75.

Essentra Company Profile (LON:ESNT)

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

