Estee Lauder Companies Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.91. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.62.

Shares of EL stock opened at $198.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.91 and a 200-day moving average of $195.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $130.63 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

