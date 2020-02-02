Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.53

Shares of Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.53 and traded as low as $50.30. Etablissementen Franz Colruyt shares last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

About Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

