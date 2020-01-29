January 29, 2020
ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.06 and last traded at $51.06, 501 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETF Series Solutions stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

