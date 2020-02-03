Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ETH opened at $16.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

ETH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

