Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Up 12.9% in January

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,700 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 365,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETON shares. ValuEngine downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ ETON opened at $6.87 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

Read More: Support Level