ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.27, 684 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

Further Reading: Correction