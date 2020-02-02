ETRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPG) Shares Down 2.2%

ETRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPG) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.22, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.4376 dividend. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index ETN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th.

