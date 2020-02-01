ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:CEFZ) Trading Down 0.6%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:CEFZ) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.38, approximately 767 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 87,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.2214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.73%.

