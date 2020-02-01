ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLV) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLV) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.54 and last traded at $28.54, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.4924 per share. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $5.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th.

Featured Article: Buy Rating