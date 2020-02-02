E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETFC traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,627,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

