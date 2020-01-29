E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Short Interest Update

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after buying an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after buying an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,242,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,778,000 after buying an additional 273,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 856,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after buying an additional 556,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.73. 2,166,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETFC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Read More: Recession