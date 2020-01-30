E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target Raised to $53.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. E*TRADE Financial has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,233,000 after buying an additional 196,878 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,242,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,404,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

