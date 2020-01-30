Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERM. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Euromoney Institutional Investor from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,335 ($17.56) price objective (down from GBX 1,375 ($18.09)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of ERM opened at GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.23. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 12 month low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,301.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,346.40.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index