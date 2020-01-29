Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,347.39

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,347.39 and traded as high as $1,366.00. Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at $1,338.00, with a volume of 148,148 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERM shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target (down from GBX 1,335 ($17.56)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,301.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,346.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Euromoney Institutional Investor’s previous dividend of $10.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

