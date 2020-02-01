Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EURN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

EURN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Euronav by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,494 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,093,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,043,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Story: Range Trading