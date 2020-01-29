Euronext (EPA:ENX) PT Set at €86.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENX. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.80 ($85.81).

Shares of EPA ENX opened at €79.45 ($92.38) on Tuesday. Euronext has a 52 week low of €39.37 ($45.78) and a 52 week high of €61.35 ($71.34). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €71.66.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

