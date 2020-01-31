Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

Euroz stock opened at A$1.07 ($0.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.55 million and a PE ratio of -1,070.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.09. Euroz has a twelve month low of A$0.98 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of A$1.33 ($0.94).

Euroz Company Profile

Euroz Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, and wealth management services to institutional and corporate clients, and high net worth individuals primarily in Australia. The company offers equities research, institutional dealing, and private clients dealing services, as well as corporate advisory services, including equity capital raisings and underwriting, merger and acquisitions advisory, strategic planning and review, privatization and reconstruction, and takeover/takeover response services.

