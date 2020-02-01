February 1, 2020
Latest News

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

John Highviewby John Highview

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Earnings History for Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Morgan Stanley Boosts FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $316.00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *