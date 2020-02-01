Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel