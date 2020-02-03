Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.07

Media headlines about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a news sentiment score of -1.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Evans & Sutherland Computer stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of -0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Evans & Sutherland Computer had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

