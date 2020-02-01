Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $91.51. 10,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,987. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -59.59 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,456,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,918 shares of company stock worth $6,047,483. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 591,681 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Everbridge by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $405,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

