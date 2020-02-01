Evercore ISI Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $365.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $8.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.60. 17,584,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,664,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,419.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.56 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

