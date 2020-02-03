Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $125.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on YUM. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen cut Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra cut Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.39.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.41. 1,671,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,711. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $88.52 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

