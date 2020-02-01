Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of IBM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.60.

IBM stock traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.73. 18,987,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401,500. The stock has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. IBM has a 52-week low of $126.85 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.54 and its 200 day moving average is $138.20.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. IBM’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in IBM during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IBM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IBM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

