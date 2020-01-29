Evercore ISI Upgrades NiSource (NYSE:NI) to “Outperform”

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

NI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.05.

NiSource stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NiSource by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in NiSource by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in NiSource by 1.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

