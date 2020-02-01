Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Deutsche Bank

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.86.

NYSE RE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.57. The stock had a trading volume of 451,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.56 and a 200 day moving average of $261.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $208.01 and a 52-week high of $281.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 115,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

See Also: What is a Swap?