Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $71.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $323,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Evergy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,566,000 after buying an additional 433,703 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 755,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,279,000 after buying an additional 414,516 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Evergy by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 445,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after buying an additional 249,354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 52,351.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after buying an additional 222,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,948,000 after buying an additional 205,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

